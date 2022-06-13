BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $22.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $27.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

