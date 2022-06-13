Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $67,156.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $106,906.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,670 shares of company stock worth $188,311.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Blend Labs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLND opened at $2.97 on Monday. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 44.18%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

