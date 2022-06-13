Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.45) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 560 ($7.02) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.67.

HSBC opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

