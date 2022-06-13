Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.54.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.
State Street Profile (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.