Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,167 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,375 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,697,000 after purchasing an additional 365,216 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS opened at $64.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

