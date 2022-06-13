Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 838.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,714.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $270.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.37 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

