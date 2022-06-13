Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 37 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,777.00.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,104.96 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,197.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2,273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

