Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

