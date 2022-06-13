Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

