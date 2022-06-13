Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.38 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

