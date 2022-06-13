Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,858,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,147,000 after buying an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,048,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,498,000 after purchasing an additional 189,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

