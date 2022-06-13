Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,127 shares of company stock worth $597,712 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

