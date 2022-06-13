BMO Capital Markets Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 121,538 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 414,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

