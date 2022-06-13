Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.15

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.15 and last traded at C$25.88, with a volume of 77910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.