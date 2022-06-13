BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $80,479.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,594.64 or 0.99700200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001898 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 966,998,515 coins and its circulating supply is 777,967,783 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

