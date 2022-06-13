Boson Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $22.91 million and $1.51 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00184436 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004171 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010346 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00382621 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

