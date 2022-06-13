Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 263 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $185.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $179.30 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

