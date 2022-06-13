Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Trex worth $20,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $59.51 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.57.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

