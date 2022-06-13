Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $119,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $11,065,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.53 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $164.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

