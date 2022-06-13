Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $28,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

