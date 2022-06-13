Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $27.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after buying an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,123,000 after buying an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,272,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $35,917,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $29,903,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

