Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $459.02 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,982 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $459,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $268.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

