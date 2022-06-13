Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,738 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $89,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,503,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,418,000 after buying an additional 436,942 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $282.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $290.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

