Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.82)-$(0.78) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.83). The company issued revenue guidance of $345-349 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.21 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

BRZE traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.40. 867,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

