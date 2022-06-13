Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 365.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 163,747 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,559 shares of company stock worth $11,819,061. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $74.02. 194,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,719,959. The stock has a market cap of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

