Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Bought by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises about 1.0% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.66. 6,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

