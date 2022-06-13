Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Target Price at $97.00

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.