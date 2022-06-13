Brokerages Set Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Price Target at $85.67

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

