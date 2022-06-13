Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $129.40

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,311 shares of company stock worth $61,874,135. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 325,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

