Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $78.91

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.60.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.
In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
