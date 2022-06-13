Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $78.91

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

