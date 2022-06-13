Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $905.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. Snap One has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $277.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap One by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.