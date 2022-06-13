BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $825,133.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, BSCPAD has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $16.37 million and $825,133.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00393711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00541414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

