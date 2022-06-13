BTIG Research Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $10.50

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

