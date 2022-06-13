Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCT. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

