Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FIGS by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Tull acquired 68,300 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405.

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.76 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.67.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

