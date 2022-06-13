Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of CareDx worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,567 shares of company stock worth $640,336. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
