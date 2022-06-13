Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bandwidth worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bandwidth by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $17.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $448.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

