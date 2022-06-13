Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $9.29 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Burford Capital by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 214,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 1,627.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 81.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,202 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 54.4% during the first quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 193,342 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

