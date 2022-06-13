Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 50.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

NYSE CADE opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

