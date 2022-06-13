CaixaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $7.89 Million (CXP)

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00393711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00541414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.