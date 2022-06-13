Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 16.07%.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products.

