Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) Shares Sold by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 4.23% of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLDG opened at $27.56 on Monday. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

