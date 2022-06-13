Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,775,000 after purchasing an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $133.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

