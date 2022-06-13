Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$78.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total value of C$147,800.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 121,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.23, for a total transaction of C$10,262,274.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,381,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,801,052,990.93. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,922 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,103.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$95.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.9999993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

