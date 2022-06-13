Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

