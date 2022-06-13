Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Stake Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of CP stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $67.43. 125,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

