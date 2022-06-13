Castleark Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 341,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,697,000 after buying an additional 1,080,002 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $85,991,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,536,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

OPCH stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,400. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,923 shares of company stock worth $576,168 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

