Castleark Management LLC Has $11.46 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rapid7 worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,341. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.10.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,758 shares of company stock worth $5,634,040 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.