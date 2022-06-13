Castleark Management LLC Has $20.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365,900 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 0.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.90. 2,017,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,058,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

