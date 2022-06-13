Castleark Management LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Shutterstock worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 2,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,879. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,938,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,584,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $577,301.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,748 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

